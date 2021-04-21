Will There Be A Wings Of Fire TV Show? Know Details About The Adaptation Of The Novels

Wings of Fire is a series of fantasy novels written by Tui.T Sutherland. The plot revolves around three arcs that focus on young dragons fulfilling the prophecies of a fantasy world. For the people wondering about will there be a Wings of Fire TV show? here’s everything you need to know.

Will there be a Wings of Fire TV show?

Netflix has announced that an animated show based on Wings of Fire will be launched soon. Ava DuVernay will be helming the project and the show will be divided into ten parts of 40 minutes each. Dan Milano, Christa Starr, and Justin Ridge will be joining as executive producers of the show.

The author Tui T. Sutherland is all set to produce the show is very excited about it. In a conference held by the streaming giant, she said that people have always asked her whether her fantasy novels will ever become a show and now her dream is finally coming true. She further added that she is thrilled to work with the team and said that he is immensely grateful for Ava DuVernay to be helming the entire project. Sutherland praised Ava and said that she saves the world every day and hopes that her dragons also grows up to be like Ava. Later on, Ava praised the showrunners, Dan Milano and Christa Starr, and said that understand her vision and have faith in the project,

The series will revolve around a war that has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. Five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring back peace on the land. During the time they were hatched they were called the Dragonets of Destiny and are named Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starlight, and Sunny. They will embark on a quest to bring them face to face with their true selves in a savage war that has an overwhelming scope. They are destined to bring the end to the war. Wings of Fire consists of Five books and the third arc of the book hasn't been launched yet. The first book of the series was launched in the year 2012.

