Is 'Old Guard 2' In Talks? Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Teases ‘phenomenal’ Story

Old Guard is an American superhero flick released on Netflix. According to director Gina Prince-Bythewood and star Charlize Theron, the film is set for a sequel now. The first installment's ending teases a continuation of the story, about a group of immortal soldiers led by Theron’s Andy.

In an online interview with an entertainment portal, the director Gina Prince-Bythewood stated that she and Greg Rucka, the writer of the film, have a trilogy plan for the film. Based on Greg's comic book of the same name, the novel itself is a trilogy, she added. “Where the story goes is pretty phenomenal, so if the audience is for it, I think we are as well", Gina said in a video interview with the portal.

Also Read | Do they find Quynh in 'The Old Guard'? Find out if the warrior is still alive in the story

In an older interview with a news portal, Gina Prince-Bythewood spoke about the films ending, which teases a followup. The filmmaker revealed that the end was a part of the graphic novel and she loved it. "Adding such endings are always risky as you don’t want to annoy an audience," she added. She also shared that she knows how it feels to leave a story with an open end. But here, there is a hint and a possibility of more, but that’s absolutely up to the audience to understand it. Greg has always envisioned this as a trilogy, she added. Gina further revealed that she knew where the story is going.

In the same interview, talking about the Old Guard 2 writer, Greg Rucka told the interviewer that there is a complete three-part story that can be told. She also hoped that the first installment hits the success and Netflix comes back for the sequel. She also added that there is more to tell and there are questions that they want to answer but for now they just hope for the film's success.

Also Read | Does Andy die in 'The Old Guard'? Find out the fate of the lead character in the film

About Old Guard

Old Guard is a Netflix movie starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the lead roles. The superhero follows a team of immortal mercenaries that go on a revenge mission. Old Guard received generally positive reviews from critics. The film was also praised for the action sequences. Check out the trailer:

Also Read | 'The Old Guard' ending explained: What happens to Booker at the end?

Also Read | How old is Andy in 'The Old Guard'? Find the real age of the film's lead character

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.