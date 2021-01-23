Will There Be Another Season Of 'Finding Alice'? Know All Details

Finding Alice arrived on ITV on January 17, 2021. An easily bingeable show, it comes with six episodes, all of which can be streamed in one go. Fans have been wondering if a season 2 is slated anytime soon after seeing the ambiguous finale of the show.

Will there be another season of Finding Alice?

Finding Alice tells the story of Alice's struggles as she deals with her husband's sudden death and in addition, also learns a plethora of shady secrets that her husband had hidden from her. The show stars famous actors like Keeley Hawes and Joanna Lumley, both of whom were thoroughly praised for their strong performances in the show.

Post the finale, many fans took to social media asking whether Finding Alice season 2 will be on its way after a seemingly unclear ending of the plot. However, the show was praised for its right balance between humour and drama, as it earned the name of "gem" from many.

As the series only released on January 17th, there has been no talking done yet around the series' renewal. The deciding factor may be the viewing figures, following which an official announcement can be made. Since the show has already earned many fans despite critics' unpleasant reviews, there are hopes of the show making a return soon. As for the tentative date of a comeback, with so many hanging plot threads that the series finale left us with, we can assume that the creators of the show already have a rough plan in place for the advancement of the plot as they tackle all the unanswered questions.

About Finding Alice

Though marketed as a family drama, Finding Alice is a one-of-a-kind dramedy that focuses on the plight of a widow as she tries to carry on with her life, only to be hit by a tsunami of secrets and suspense stemming from her husband's sudden death. ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill, had this to say about the show:

“This is a brilliant script - emotionally truthful and darkly funny. It’s about family and grief and introduces us to the wonderfully original character of Alice. The show has been developed with Keeley Hawes, and Alice was written for her, and she is going to be unmissable in the role."

Watch the trailer here -

