Will There Be Season 2 Of 'Defending Jacob'? Read The Details About The Show

The limited series made for Apple TV Defending Jacob proved to be a huge hit. The show stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sakina Jaffrey and J.K. Simmons in pivotal roles. The show is based on a book of the same name.

The Defending Jacob book is by author William Landay. As the show’s first season came to a conclusion on May 29, 2020, fans are wondering about Defending Jacob season 2. To all the fans who are wondering about will there be season 2 of Defending Jacob, here are all the details.

Also Read | 'Defending Jacob' Filming Locations: Find Out Where Chris Evans' First Show Was Filmed

Will there be season 2 of Defending Jacob?

Defending Jacob’s first season had a rather mysterious conclusion. The show did not give a definitive answer as to who killed Ben. Unfortunately for fans, it seems highly unlikely that there will be a Defending Jacob season 2. The return of the hit show in Defending Jacob season 2 is unlikely because the series is based on a book and in the 8 episodes of the first season, everything in the book is covered.

Also Read | Defending Jacob Ending Explained: Did Jacob Barber Murder Ben Rifkin?

There is no concrete material for the writers to work on Defending Jacob season 2 as the plot of season 1 has covered everything. So for everyone who was wondering about is there a season 2 of Defending Jacob, the answer is No for now. However, it remains to be seen if the makers decide to go ahead a spin-off to the successful first season of the show as it is one of the most popular series on Apple TV. There has been no announcement regarding Defending Jacob season 2 but if the show is renewed in future for the second season, the audience would be in for a completely new story.

Also Read | New Show ‘Defending Jacob’ Is A Homecoming For Chris Evans

Defending Jacob review

The murder mystery starring Chris Evans released on Apple TV on April 22, 2020. The show follows the lives of Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery as they play a couple whose 14-year-old son is accused of murdering his classmate. Defending Jacob has received mixed reviews from the critics but the show is being well received by the audience. Chris Evans’ performance is being praised by audiences and critics as well.

Also Read | 'Defending Jacob' Fan Reactions: Netizens Praise Apple TV's Latest Online Series

See the trailer here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.