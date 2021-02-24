Will There Be Season 2 Of 'Miss Scarlet And The Duke'? Here's What Creator Has To Say

Joining PBS' Masterpiece anthology drama series was Miss Scarlet and the Duke last month that starred Downton Abbey fame Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet, the first-ever female detective in Victorian-era London. This period crime series won tons of recognition in a tiny amount of time. Now, fans are wondering if the series will ever get a season 2 and are unwilling to take a no for an answer. Let's find out the possibility of Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 2.

Will there be a season 2 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke?

Since the hit series premiered only last month, it's too early to say that it will get a season 2. The creators of the show have also not confirmed anything from their side although many fans picked up on the interviews of the cast and crew where they hinted at a possible comeback. Needless to say, the shoot hasn't begun yet due to the coronavirus pandemic. But fans are advised to remain hopeful because creator Rachael New in her recent interview with Salon entertained a few possibilities of the second season's plotline. This itself says a lot about the series' possible comeback. And since the show was well-received as well, there seems to be no other obstruction yet that will stop the series from reappearing.

Creator Rachael said she has a lot in store for Rupert's character. His relationship with his domineering mother will be explored that will definitely call for the character development of the two. She added that she would like to delve a lot more into where Duke is coming from, his backstory and why he is how he is. Since the first season of Miss Scarlet and the Duke episodes count was six, the second season might also be presented in miniseries style. To sum it up, there seems to be a possibility of a season 2 since at least the creators seem to be confident about it. However, IndieWire reported that the crime drama will be "on hold" at the moment because of the new normal.

