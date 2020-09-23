Will There Be Season 6 Of Prison Break? Dominic Purcell Reveals The Answer On Social Media

Prison Break came to an end in 2017 with a nine-episode fifth season. The fifth season itself was a revival of the show as the previous fourth season - and the show as we know it - came to an end in May of 2009. While Fox Network had plans for a sixth season in 2018, the show was once again cancelled and all future seasons were delayed indefinitely. However, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell recently made an announcement that truly surprised fans of the acclaimed series. The actor revealed that the makers of Prison Break were now busy creating a sixth season for the show.

Will there be Season 6 of Prison Break?

Prison Break season 6 was unfortunately cancelled back in 2019. However, fans still believed that the show would be revived with a new season. Taking to social media, actor Dominic Purcell confirmed fan speculations by sharing that Prison Break season 6 was, indeed, currently in the works.

In a recent Instagram post, Dominic Purcell put an end to various rumours about his life and career. First, Dominic Purcell confirmed that he was indeed 50 years old. He then added that he was not actually bald and actually just shaved his head for the show. Finally, Dominic Purcell casually slipped in that Prison Break season 6 will indeed happen. This announcement excited fans of the show who flooded the comments section with ecstatic replies.

Dominic played the role of Lincoln Burrows on Prison Break. Lincoln is one of the two protagonists of the show and is in prison after he was framed for murder. Lincoln's brother Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller), then comes up with a highly complex plan to break out his brother from prison. While Prison Break is Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller's most renowned show, the two actors have also worked together in CW's Arrowverse shows.

Dominic Purcell now plays the role of Mick Rory, aka Heat Wave, on DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Meanwhile, Wentworth Miller played Mick Rory's partner in crime, Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold. The two co-starred in Legends of Tomorrow for two seasons before Wentworth Miller moved on from the role.

