Will There Be The Flash Season 8? Makers Unravel Suspense For Fans

The Flash is one of the popular American superhero tv series whose first season was released in 2014 and as it won the hearts of the fans, the makers came up with more seasons of the show. As The Flash season 7 release has boggled the minds of the fans, many of them have been eager to know - will there be The Flash Season 8? Read further ahead to know about The Flash season 7 episodes, cast and a lot more.

The Flash season 7 is out

The Flash season 7 released on March 2, 2021, and followed the story of Barry trying to search for his wife, Iris West-Allen, and stopping Eva McCulloch. The Flash season 7 will be continuing with the other tv series in the universe. Bankrolled by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and DC Entertainment, Eric Wallace serves as showrunner.

According to an article by Good Housekeeping, The Flash showrunner stated about season 7 that in the first few episodes, they will be getting Iris out of the Mirrorverse and will be wrapping up Eva McCulloch’s storyline before launching into a brand new graphic novel. He even stated that they will be addressing the last season’s cliff hanger in this season too and the fans would easily be able to pick it up from where they left off.

The Flash season 7 cast

Apart from Grant Gustin as Barry/The Flash, other The Flash season 7 cast members include Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Frost, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, Efrat Dor as Eva McCulloch and Mirror Eva McCulloch, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West and many others.

Also Read Angel Manuel Soto To Direct 'Blue Beetle', The First Latino DC Superhero Film

Also Read Harley Quinn Skin To Be Released In Fortnite With The DC Comics Collaboration

Will there be The Flash season 8?

The Flash team took to their Twitter handle and shared this piece of thrilling news with the fans where they stated that The Flash had been renewed for Season 8. The Twitterati was delighted to know this and responded to how excited they were for the upcoming seasons while many others happily hailed ‘let’s go’ in the comment section. Some of them even stated how this was an amazing piece of news and congratulated the makers too.

Yessss I knew it🥰❤️❤️😊😊😊👍👍❤️❤️🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰❤️❤️ — Dailyromanreigns_18 (@ThewweshieldE) February 3, 2021

LETS GOOOOOOO — sinpora - CO1AZO ROLLER KLASS WINNING FNCS! (@Sinporas) February 3, 2021

Yaayyy ⚡⚡⚡ — Manos Papadakis 🇬🇷 (@manospapadakis_) February 3, 2021

Also Read The Flash Season 7 Premieres Today; Here's Where You Can Watch It

Also Read 'The Flash' May Have A Mini Crossover With CW's 'Black Lightning': Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.