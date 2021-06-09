Will 'WandaVision' Come Back For Season 2? Elizabeth Olsen Reveals The Truth

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen has been garnering a lot of rave reviews for her role in the Marvel superhero series WandaVision. The actor recently sat for a virtual chat with The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco for an Actors on Actors segment in which they discussed and talked about each other's recent work that is Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant and Elizabeth Olsen's role as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision. During the interaction, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that WandaVision will not be returning for a second season.

Elizabeth Olsen reveals the truth about WandaVision's second season

During the interview with Variety's Actors on Actors, Kaley Cuoco asked Elizabeth, “Do you think you’ll do a second season of WandaVision?” who quickly replied with, "No. It’s definitely a limited series.” To this Kaley commented that limited series, we said that too referring to The Flight Attendant which has been renewed for a second season. However, Elizabeth explained that according to her there will not be a second season but she further added that when it comes to Marvel one can never say anything. The chat concluded with Kaley saying, "That’s true. You’re right. I really thought I had a major scoop for the entire world just now. But then she took it back very quickly." Check out the interaction right below.

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision

In WandaVision, Elizabeth played the titular role of Wanda, a grief-stricken superhero who has to come to terms with the death of her lover Vision played by Paul Bettany. The first season of the limited series dropped on Disney+ Hotstar ended in March 2021. The final episode of the season was titled The Series Finale that ended with Wanda finally realising her truth. The series bagged several accolades at the MTV Movie and TV Awards which took place recently in May 2021. It won Best Show, Elizabeth Olsen won the Best Performance in a show and Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn also won the Best Fight Award.

Elizabeth Olsen recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in which she will be reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff. The MCU movie is scheduled to release in 2022.

IMAGE: STILL FROM WANDAVISION

