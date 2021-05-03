'Without Remorse' And Other Similar Espionage Thrillers That You May Want To Watch

Without Remorse plot is full of themes such as revenge, getting over personal turmoil and several others, that unfolds against the backdrop of a large espionage mission. Without Remorse reviews by several netizens have described the film as an entertaining, albeit formulaic, action thriller. If you're someone who enjoyed the performances of Without Remorse cast members and how the story unfolds, the following list of television shows and movies that are similar to Without Remorse in one sense or the other is something that might be of interest to you. Read on to see the full list.

1) Creed

Michael B Jordan's film that sees him as Adonis Creed, the son to one of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky's frenemy, bears a thematic similarity to Without Remorse in addition to the fact that the the film is also frontlined by the lead Without Remorse cast member. The film also deals with fighting for family's honour as a theme. The movie, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on either Amazon Prime Video or YouTube for a fee.

2) Creed 2

The sequel to the aforementioned film has a different plotline to the first one, but it still is similar to Without Remorse as they have a common theme. This time around, much like Without Remorse, the film deals with revenge as a theme. The feature presentation, which has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube for a fee.

3) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

What makes Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and Tom Clancy's Without Remorse similar to each other is the person who has penned down the source material for both of them. Both of the films additionally deal with large-scale missions that are threatening to cause a calamity of unimaginable proportions if not executed perfectly. The film, which is front-lined by Wonder Woman star Chris Pine and has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) Patriot Games

Jack Ryan's second big-screen appearance in the 1992 films, partially due to the fact that both of the characters have been penned down by the same author, share some similar characteristics. The two characters are willing to serve justice to those who deserve it even though the odds are against them and will stop at nothing to do so. The film, which has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.

5) Clear And Present Danger

Two years after the aforementioned film, Harrison Ford returned as Jack Ryan in order to do right by those who deserve it and bring the wrongdoers to justice, much like Michael B Jordan's character in Without Remorse. The film, similar to Without Remorse, sees its protagonist beat seemingly improbable odds in order to do what he feels is right. The film, which has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

More than two decades later, John Krasinski was seen taking the mantle of Jack Ryan from Harrison Ford. This series, much like Without Remorse plot, is laced with action set-pieces and palpable interpersonal drama. All two seasons of the series, which have a collective rating of 8.1 on IMDb, are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

7) The Hunt for Red October

This 1990 film sees the first live-action iteration of Jack Ryan (Who was played by Alec Baldwin in this film) and sees an antagonist in Marko Aleksandrovich Ramius (Played by the late Sean Connery). As per the several reviews of the film, this live-action version of a Tom Clancy novel has elements of thrill and action set pieces in equal measures, much like Without Remorse. The 1990 film can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

8) Jack Reacher

Tom Cruise's first big-screen appearance as Lee Child's titular hero sees the character figuring out a big plot that is about to unfold with the help of clues that weren't considered to be hard evidence by the rest of the characters in the presentation. That and the need to do right by the ones who deserve it are some of the common through-lines between Jack Reacher and Without Remorse. The film, which has a rating of 7.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

9) Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Cruise's second appearance as Reacher is deemed to be more of a character drama than an all-out action feature presentation. It is one of the reasons why it is similar to Without Remorse, as the film is said to be a drama and a thriller film in equal parts. This film has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb. The same is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.

10) Atomic Blonde

This Charlize Theron-starrer sees its lead character, Lorraine Broughton (Theron) indulge in acts of stylistic violence, most of which is informed by a sense of grief and personal tragedy. The colour schemes of the backdrop as well as the core motivations of its central characters are some of the similarities between Atomic Blonde and Without Remorse. The film, which has a rating of 6.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.