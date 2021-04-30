'Without Remorse' Cast: All About The Actors In Amazon Prime Video's Action-thriller Movie

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse is a 2021 American action thriller film based on the 1993 novel of the same name and is a spin-off of the Jack Ryan film series. It is directed by Stefano Sollima and written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples and the story revolves around an elite Navy SEAL, who seeks justice for the murder of his pregnant wife and uncovers a covert plot that threatens to engulf the United States and Russia in an all-out war. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Without Remorse.

Without Remorse cast

Michael B Jordan

The lead role in the action-thriller film has been portrayed by Michael B Jordan and he plays the role of a Navy SEAL, named John Kelly. Jordan is an American actor and producer, known for his film roles as shooting victim Oscar Grant in the drama Fruitvale Station, boxer Donnie Creed in Creed, and Erik Killmonger in Black Panther among others. The actor will soon make his directorial debut in the movie titled Creed III in 2022. In 2020, Jordan was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine, as well as People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Jamie Bell

Without Remorse cast includes actor Jamie Bell, who portrays the character of Robert Ritter. Jamie Bell is an English actor and rose to prominence for his debut role in Billy Elliot, for which he won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. His other popular works include The Adventures of TinTin, Jumper, King Kong, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool among many others.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Without Remorse characters include Karen Greer, portrayed on screen by British actor Jodie Turner-Smith. Jodie is a former model and actor, known for her work in films like The Last Ship, Nightflyers, Queen & Slim among others. She has been a part of many music videos as well, including Kanye West's Walking On The Moon, Zayn Malik's Pillowtalk, and Noah Cyrus' Make Me Cry.

Luke Mitchell

Australian actor Luke Mitchell portrays the character of Rowdy in the action-thriller movie. Mitchell appeared in the third season of H2O: Just Add Water as Will, before starring as Romeo Smith in Home and Away. He has also been a part of shows like Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Blindspot, The Tomorrow People, among others. Luke was last seen in the television series The Republic of Sarah in the lead role.

