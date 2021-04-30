Last Updated:

'Without Remorse' Review: Netizens Call Michael B Jordan's Film A "cliche" And "formulaic"

Without Remorse review by the Twitterati sees the Netizens calling Michael B Jordan's film a "cliche" and "formulaic" presentation, amongst other things.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
In Picture: Michael B Jordan as John Clark in Without Remorse

A still from Without Remorse


Tom Clancy's Without Remorse review by the Twitterati has given the indication that the film hasn't lived up to the hype that makers of the Michael B Joran film have created around it. As one will soon see, while reviewing Without Remorse movie on Amazon Prime, the Twitterati has criticized the film on various grounds, giving the sense that the espionage thriller of an origin story movie is a sub-standard presentation. Additionally, the Twitterati's Without Remorse movie's review also sees the netizens criticizing the feature on technical grounds in addition to dissecting the film's individual performances in a nutshell. But, at the same time, the netizens have even praised the movie for sincere performances by the likes of its leading man and the action set pieces that one will get to see in the feature. Read on for the Twitterati's Without Remorse review.

The Twitterati reviews Without Remorse movie on Amazon Prime Video:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Tom Clancy's Without Remorse starring Michael B Jordan:

The film tells the story of John Clark (Jordan), an elite Navy SEAL soldier who uncovers a covert plot that will end with an all-out war between America and Russia while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. The film is a book-to-screen adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel that goes by the same name. The feature, which has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.

READ | Steve Harvey unsuccessfully tried hard to hate his daughter's boyfriend Michael B Jordan
READ | Without Remorse Final Trailer out! See Michael B Jordan in Amazon's Tom Clancy adaptation
READ | Michael B Jordan is in an 'extremely happy' relationship with girlfriend Lori Harvey
READ | Jodie Turner-Smith praises Michael B Jordan for his role in 'Without Remorse'
READ | Michael B. Jordan on why Sylvester Stallone won't appear in 'Creed III'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT