Woke Cast Lineup Had Lamorne Morris As The Humorous Keef Knight Amongst Others, See List

Woke is a comedy web series which released in the first week of September on Hulu. The plot of this series revolves around the life of an African-American youngster Keef, who is a passionate cartoonist on the route of success. The show has been created by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd and has been doing well amongst the audience. Here is a look at the cast of Woke which has been carrying the story well.

Woke cast details

1. Lamorne Morris

Lamorne Morris plays the lead role of Keef Knight in the series Woke. He is a celebrated actor and comedian from the United States of America. He has been a part of various shows and film including New Girl and Sandy Wexler amongst others.

2. T Murph

T Murph is seen playing Clovis in this series. He is a comedian based in Chicago who has been seen in various comical roles in the past few years. The actor is recognized for his work in entertaining shows and films like Talk to Me, Ginger! and Get Shorty.

3. Blake Anderson

Blake Anderson is in the role of Gunther in the comedy web series. He is a much-loved comedian and actor who has been a part of various shows and films. He is remembered for his work in Workaholics and Dope amongst others.

4. Sasheer Zamata

Sasheer Zamata plays the character Ayana in Woke. She is an actor and comedian who has mostly played supporting roles in films and shows. Her work in I Feel Pretty and The Last OG were highly appreciated.

5. Rose McIver

Rose McIver is playing the character, Adrienne, in the show Woke. She is an artist from New Zealand who has left a lasting impact through her talent. She is recognized for her role in The Lovely Bones, Petals on the Wind, and iZombie amongst others.

6. Shannon Kook

Shannon Kook is seen in the shoes of Ziggy in this Hulu show. He is a recognized actor who has been seen in a number of films and shows. His most famous work includes pivotal roles in The Conjuring, Dark Places, and The 100 amongst others.

7. JB Smoove

JB Smoove plays Marker in the show Woke. He is an artist from North Caroline in the USA. He has been seen playing various supporting characters in the last few years. He has played pivotal roles in Harley Quinn, The Last OG, Curb Your Enthusiasm and others.

8. Donna Benedicto

Donna Benedicto is Marley in this comedy series, Woke. She has played supporting characters in various critically acclaimed films and shows. Her role in Supergirl and Flimsy has been highly appreciated by the audience.

9. Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer plays the small yet pivotal role of 40 oz bottle in the show. She is a critically-acclaimed actor from New Jersey who left a lasting impact with Loosely Exactly Nicole. She has also played an important role in Delilah and Amphibia.

10. Elizabeth Bowen

Elizabeth Bowen plays Nancy according to the plot of Woke. She is a much-loved actor who is remembered for various roles across genres. She is much-loved for her work in films like Tempting Fate.

