Woodstock '99 Music Festival Docuseries Is In The Making For Netflix? Details Here

The over-the-top streaming platform, Netflix is said to be developing a docuseries that will focus on 1999's Woodstock '99 music festival. The Netflix series will reportedly focus on the four-day event which was held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 1969's Woodstock music festival.

According to a report by Deadline, the docuseries will showcase the untold story of the highs and lows of the highly-controversial music festival that marked iconic performances by Megadeth, Limp Bizkit and Bush to name a few.

Know about Netflix's docuseries on the Woodstock '99 festival

According to the co-creator of 1969's Woodstock Music & Art Festival, Michael Lang, he and his Woodstock '99 team are in discussions with Netflix regarding the docuseries. Lang has also been one of the creators of Woodstock ’94 in Saugerties and Woodstock ’99 in Rome.

As per the online portal's report, the Netflix project's production has already commenced and is being bankrolled by Raw. The British production company had earlier produced Netflix's crime docuseries titled Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia, which released last month.

The upcoming Woodstock '99 docuseries is also said to be co-produced by BBH Entertainment, known for producing Netflix's 2019 documentary/concert film, Spirits in the Forest. The portal revealed that sources confirmed the series will revolve around the real story of what went down at the 1999's music festival. If the grapevines are to be believed, it will also feature some unseen footage and testimony from people who were a part of the crowd as well as the on stage and behind the scenes crew.

The infamous Woodstock '99 music festival, which was held in July 1999, drew an audience of a whopping 400k people. However, the musical event spanning four days was marred by violence, oppressive heat and accusations of sexual assault. In addition to that, the fourth day of the festival left many shocked as many were arrested for creating havoc by destroying vendor tents at the venue and looting ATMs.

In addition to that, thousands of people were also reportedly injured when production candles were used to set the 'Peace Fence' plywood ablaze for stopping non-ticket holders from barging in the festival. The music festival was covered extensively by MTV back in the days with live footage of the event.

