Work It's Indiana Mehta On How Dancers Are Not Given The Same Kind Of Respect As Actors

Indiana Mehta, who is one of the beloved stars from Netflix’s film Work it, spoke about her struggling days as a dancer in an interaction with a portal. Indiana Mehta plays the role of Priya in the popular dance-based film Work It and has thus represented the country at a global level. The dancer debuted with one of the biggest pop stars of the world, Sabrina Carpenter. Indiana Mehta spoke about her struggle and the journey she had to embark on to reach the global stage. She even spoke about the work culture in India when it came to artists and several other aspects.

Work It actor Indiana Mehta opens up about her struggle days

Speaking about the work culture in India, Indiana Mehta mentioned that she worked on several dance reality shows. She recalled the times when she worked in Bollywood and mentioned that dancers weren’t treated as artists on set. She added that often people would take the art form lightly and not account them for their work. She also remarked that during her time in Bollywood, it was the actors who were given the utmost respect and called artists. Indiana Mehta said that she felt quite shocked by the nature of respect given to both artists. She then added that through her experience, she believed that dancers did not get the same type of respect that actors did.

Source: PR Handout

Speaking specifically about the work culture in India, Indiana Mehta said that she was caught up in building connections. The dancer did this as she believed that in the industry, it mattered who the people knew at the end of the day. Later on, when Indiana Mehta graduated from London, she decided to experience the “hustle” of auditions. She revealed that it made her believe that she was trying, each time she auditioned. Indiana Mehta pointed out that for some people, auditions and rejections could be demotivating; however, she tried to keep herself motivated and believed that something would eventually come her way if she struggled long enough. The actor later moved to Canada and after a 2 year-long struggle, she bagged her first-ever Hollywood movie with Netflix’s Work It. The film is a Netflix exclusive and has been produced by Alicia Keys.

Source: PR Handout

