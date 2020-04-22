World Spanish Language Day: Check Out 4 Must-watch Spanish Language Telenovelas

Watching a good telenovela in Spanish can get you over-the-top plot twists with full drama-filled reactions and crazy, swoon-inducing love stories. Whether you watch a trafficking series, crime, love story, or any comedy telenovelas, it will keep you entertained and longing for some weirdly marvelous alternate reality.

Most of the telenovelas which are in Spanish are aired on Netflix with English subtitles and are damn interesting to watch. But in an effort to better reach its Spanish-speaking audience, Netflix has a ton of wonderful telenovelas from the past two decades in its library. So, to watch some Spanish language telenovelas on this auspicious day of World Spanish Language Day, here is a list for you-

Also read | 'Ramayan' Breaks Another Record, Becomes The Most-watched Show On Television

Rosario Tijeras

Rosario Tijeras is based on the best-selling novel by Jorge Franco. This series shadows a hitwoman named Rosario who seeks revenge in the most dangerous parts of Mexico City. But, in real telenovela fashion, a love triangle arises among Rosario and two wealthy best friends who compete for her heart. Rosario Tijeras is one of the best series to watch for action, a lot of drama, and a lot of female empowerment. This crime-romantic drama stars Bárbara de Regil, Sebastian Martínez, and José María de Tavira.

Also read | From 'Jane The Virgin' To 'The House Of Flowers': Top Binge-worthy Telenovelas On Netflix

Money Heist

Money Heist is a Spanish language crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. The story is all about a criminal mastermind who goes by the name of "The Professor" and has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history. This plan is to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. Money Heist is one of the most popular Spanish shows to watch which is a pack of crime, heist, thrill, and an exciting Telenovela.

Silvana Sin Lana

Silvana Sin Lana is a classic tale of a wealthy woman who rapidly loses her cushy life and is enforced to work in a middle-class neighbourhood. This drama dives into class, wealth, and all their social complexities. The show stars Maritza Rodríguez, Marimar Vega, and Valeria Menendez Rodriguez. And also the formerly rich leading character falls in love with someone who has an entirely different background than her.

Also read | Mizoram To Start Virtual Classes On Television From Monday

Bolivar

For people who love to watch a good historical drama, Bolivar is a must-watch. This gem portrays the life of Venezuelan General Simón Bolívar, who helped release many Latin American countries from Spain’s rule in the 17th century. In this classic telenovela form, Bolivar emphases on a great deal on Bolívar’s romantic life, which supports to improve the Latin American hero. This Spanish drama stars Luis Gerónimo Abreu, José Ramón Barreto, and Shany Nadan in the lead and is created by Guarnizo & Lizarralde.

Also read | Another Ramayan Television Series To Be Re-telecast From Ram Navami

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.