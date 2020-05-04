Worldfree4u Leaks 'Mastram' For People To Download And Watch Online

The torrent website, Worldfree4u recently leaked the latest web series, Mastram for download as well as online viewing. Mastram is the new addition to the list of series which have been leaked by Worldfree4u torrent site. The website contains entertainment pieces from various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and MX Player amongst others. The leak of these films and series is a classic case of copyright infringement which calls for a huge penalty under the Indian law. Read to know more about the story:

Mastram leaked on Worldfree4u

WorldFree4u has leaked a wide range of films and web series over the months without legal permission to release it. The latest web series to be added to the list has been Mastram which was originally being aired on MX Player. Over the last few weeks, Worldfree4u has managed to get a wide range of films and web series to their torrent with a considerable audience density. They are known to leak films of all Indian languages including Bollywood. A few films to leak on Worldfree4u in the past few weeks have been Thappad, Anjaam Pathiraa, and Kaithi amongst others. They have also put up the latest Netflix series like Mrs Serial Killer amongst others. Worldfree4u offers films in pirated print as well as movies and shoes of proper HD quality.

About Mastram

Mastram is a mini web series which is a blend of drama and fantasy. The plot of the series revolves around a man named Meet Mastram who wants to get his book published but is recommended to spice up his story to get more readers. Mastram has been created by Aryan Sunil and stars actors like Anshuman Jha, Jagat Rawat, Tara-Alisha Berry, and Aakash Dabhade in pivotal roles. The series has been stated appropriate only for an audience who is above 18 years of age. Have a look at the trailer Mastram here:

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

