'Worst Cooks In America' Winner Ariel Robinson & Husband Arrested For Murdering Daughter

The winner of the 20th season of Worst Cooks In America, Ariel Robinson, and her husband have been arrested by the police in charge of beating their adopted daughter to death. Their adopted daughter was three-years-old. The season which featured Ariel Robinson in Worst Cooks in America is no longer available for streaming on Hulu or even Discovery Plus. Read ahead to know more about the case.

Also read | Robert Kirkman Confirms 'Invincible' Live-action Movie Is Still In Development

Also read | Jennifer Garner Reunites With '13 Going On 30' Co-star Judy Greer; Check Out The Picture

Worst Cooks In America season 20 winner Ariel Robinson arrested

According to a report by Daily Mail, Simpsonville Police Department responded to a call which was regarding an unresponsive child in Robinson's family. The three-year-old daughter of Ariel Robinson and husband Jerry Robinson was named as Victoria. She was taken to the local hospital where she was declared dead. The cause of Victoria's death was due to a blunt force trauma. The police have also claimed that the Robinson family have committed child abuse which resulted in the death of their daughter. The couple has been charged with homicide by child abuse and if proven guilty, they can face a jail term of up to 20 years.

Ariel is a retired teacher and an aspiring stand up comedian. She won $25,000 as she won The Food Network's competition, Worst Cooks In America. Veteran personalities Anne Burrel and Alex Guarnaschelli were the hosts of the show. The season starring Ariel was filmed in February 2020 and telecasted in summer. Ariel and Jerry Robinson are currently held at the Greenville County Detention Center. According to a report by Greenvilleonline.com, the couple had adopted thee children. She also intended to use the winning money to plan a trip to the water resort or a beach for her family. She was also going to use the money to pay off some debts they had taken and also use it for their adoption.

Participants who do not know how to cook participate in Worst Cooks In America. Here, they are guided by prominent chefs and trained to cook good food. Robinson beat 13 fellow participants and won Worst Cooks In America season 20. She cooked lobster and sunchoke mash, seared duck breast and radicchio salad for the winning round of the show.

Also read | Ioan Gruffudd's Wife Alice Tweets About Him Leaving Their Family, Says 'we Are Confused'

Also read | Where Was Thelma And Louise Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The 1991 Oscar-nominated Film

Image courtesy- @mrsrobinsonedukates Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.