'Wrath Of Man' Release Date: All About The Film's Release On Streaming Platforms

Wrath of Man film is currently playing in theatres. The Guy Ritchie film is an action thriller film that stars Jason Statham, Holt McCallany and Josh Hartnett in lead roles. Given that the film is streaming in cinema halls, some fans and viewers are waiting for Wrath of Man to release on streaming platforms. Talking about the same, here’s a look at Wrath of Man OTT release date.

Wrath of Man release date?

The film Wrath of Man released in several countries on April 22, 2021. It was recently released in the United States on May 7, 2021, with a UK release date of July 23, 2021. As of today, Wrath of Man has only been released in theatres. There is no word on which streaming platforms or cable providers will carry Wrath of Man just yet. One will have to wait to find out if Wrath of Man's release can be streamed at some point from the safety of one’s own home.

Wrath of Man follows a mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) who surprises his coworkers during a heist by unexpectedly unleashing precision skills. The crew has no idea who he is or where he came from. As he takes dramatic and irreversible steps to settle a score, the marksman's ultimate goal becomes clear.

The film is said to be based on Nicolas Boukhrief's 2004 French film Cash Truck. Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies wrote the story. The project is being bankrolled by Ritchie, Atkinson, and Bill Bock of Miramax. Executive producers include Louise Killin, Steven Chasman, Joshua Throne, and Andrew Golov. Wrath of Man's cast also includes Holt McCallany, Raul Castillo, Josh Hartnett, Eddie Marsan, Laz Alonzo, Jeffrey Donovan, Deobia Oparei, and Scott Eastwood in crucial roles.

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie's collaboration

Wrath of Man is Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie's fourth collaboration. It all started with 1998's Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Statham's big-screen debut as an actor and Ritchie's directorial debut. They then worked on Snatch and Revolver. The duo is collaborating once more on a fifth untitled film, previously known as Five Eyes, which is being produced by Miramax and STX. The Gentlemen, a 2020 action film produced by Ritchie and Miramax, was Ritchie and Miramax's previous collaboration.

IMAGE: MGM YouTube

