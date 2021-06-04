Wyatt Russell Called James Gunn Before Signing 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier'

Wyatt Russell has received a positive response from fans for his portrayal of John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast. In his recent interview, he talked about his experience of playing the role on screen and how he prepared for the same. During the same interaction, the actor revealed that he had decided to speak to filmmaker James Gunn before taking up the role. After listening to his advice, Wyatt finally gave his nod to this new character in the MCU.

Wyatt Russell on getting advised by James Gunn

James Gunn is considered to be among the top names in MCU, having directed Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel. Russel in his chat with Gold Derby revealed that after he was offered the role of John Walker, he decided to confide in Gunn to make a decision about accepting the role. He revealed that his wife was friends with Gunn and that’s how he contacted him in order to get his opinion on the offer. Gunn told him that he believed the role of Walker was “inherently interesting” as he had a lot of issues that have to be worked upon.

Russel admitted that he himself was not quite familiar with Marvel Comics and had a lesser idea about his character. He added that while he was feeling nervous after having taken up the role, he felt invigorated after finding out that the nature of the character was not quite decided. He perceived the notion as a challenge as he would get to set some “tone” for his character. He finally approached the role thinking that it would be “fun” to do so.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was recently premiered on Disney+Hotstar with a total of six episodes. The miniseries carried forward the plot of Captain America after the character of Steve Rogers denounced the title in Avengers: Endgame. However, Bucky Barnes a.k.a. The Winter Soldier and Sam Wilson a.k.a. The Falcon were retained in the MCU. While Walker is briefly given the mantle of Captain America, the role is eventually taken up by Wilson himself.

