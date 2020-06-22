'X-Ray' Web Series Based On Satyajit Ray's Short Stories To Be Shot In Goa?

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures was reportedly all set to shoot their upcoming web-series titled X-Ray: Selected Satyajit Shorts, which is based on the legendary Satyajit Ray's short stories, on March 28 in Mumbai. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the shoot of the web-series came to standstill.

Now, it had been reported that the studio is geared up yet again to start working on the project as the government is easing the lockdown, phase by phase. An online portal also reported that the studio is also considering to make changes in the earlier decided locations for its shoot.

Also Read | 'Pather Panchali, A Satyajit Ray Film, Recreated By US-based AI Professor: Watch

Also Read | Many Negatives Of Shooting Stills Clicked By Satyajit Ray Found At His Residence In Kolkata

X-Ray web series to be shot in Goa?

Viacom18 Motion Pictures had earlier decided to shoot X-Ray: Selected Satyajit Shorts in several locations across the country and are now planning to shoot it in one town instead of shooting it in different locations. According to the recent reports on an online portal, as shootings are only allowed in non-containment zones and with the hike in production costs due to strict security protocols on the sets, the makers of the show are examining if they can shoot all the short stories in the state of Goa.

The report also suggests that apart from Goa, the makers are also evaluating locations like Hyderabad, Kohalpur, Karnataka, and Kerala for shooting before locking the final location within a week or two.

X-Ray web series is an anthology series that is based on the Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray's short stories. His stories were known to be full of thrills, major twists and turns, as well as strong emotional cores.

The National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji has been roped in by the makers to director this 12-part web series that will comprise diverse genres including romance, drama, satire, and horror to name a few. The makers had previously decided to film these stories in different towns across Indian to give it a Pan-India feel but owing to the global Coronavirus pandemic, that could not be made possible.

Also Read | Shoojit Sircar Pays Tribute To 'The Master' Satyajit Ray On His Birth Anniversary; See Pic

X-Ray: Selected Satyajit Shorts is produced by Tipping Point, Viacom 18's new digital content branch. Tipping Point is also developing several other web series which include an untitled crime thriller to be directed by Imtiaz Ali. They are also working with Abhishek Sengupta for his upcoming psychological thriller titled Best Days.

Also Read | Many Negatives Of Shooting Stills Clicked By Satyajit Ray Found

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.