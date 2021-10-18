Y: The Last Man’ Cancelled By FX; Showrunner Says 'there Is So Much More Left To Tell'

Eliza Clark, the showrunner of the famous series Y: The Last Man took to Twitter on Sunday to share an important announcement about the show. She revealed that the series had been cancelled by FX, just weeks before Hulu premiered the final episode of the first episode. The showrunner released a statement on the micro-blogging platform and mentioned that she hoped a different network would pick up the post-apocalyptic drama series.

Eliza Clark's statement on Hulu series Y: The Last Man

Prior to the premiere of the final episode of season one of Y: The Last Man, Eliza Clark opened up about the latest development regarding the second season of the show. In the recent statement released by Clark, she mentioned that she is committed to the story and 'there is so much more left to tell'. She also said a few words about the team behind the show and said they are a 'diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of production'. She also called it the 'most collaborative, creatively fulfilling and beautiful thing' she has ever been a part of.

My statement on Y: THE LAST MAN and Season 2. pic.twitter.com/rFtb6pXu5i — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) October 17, 2021

Clark further mentioned that FX had been an amazing partner and her team loved working with them. She also expressed her sadness regarding Y: The Last Man not going forward with FX on Hulu anymore. However, The actor said, "We know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story." She ended her statement by mentioning that the team is 'committed to finding Y its next home.'

More about Y: The Last Man

The show first premiered on FX on Hulu on September 13. The show was an adaptation of a comic book by the same name by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The series was all about individuals who survived a cataclysmic event that killed those with the Y chromosome, with the exception of one cisgender man, played by Ben Schnetzer, and his monkey. Other stars in the series include Diane Lane, Olivia Thirlby, Ashley Romans, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Elliot Fletcher, Diana Bang and many more. An interesting fact about the show is that all the episodes of the first season were helmed by women.

(Image: Instagram/@y_fxonhulu)