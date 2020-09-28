Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’s First Episode Promo Stars Known Inuyasha Faces

The promo of the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon recently dropped on YouTube. The series is the sequel to Inuyasha. Inuyasha's sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-demon will be featuring the stories of the children of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru. The promo, however, has featured some familiar faces from Inuyasha such as Sango's younger brother, Kohaku.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon to feature some familiar faces

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is all set to premiere on October 3. The series is a sequel to Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha manga. Recently, the makers dropped the promo of the first episode of Inuyasha's sequel. The show has confirmed that apart from introducing the new character, the show will also feature some familiar faces who will be returning to the sequel. The sequel will mainly focus on the children of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru.

The official Twitter page of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon recently shared which voices will be behind the old characters along with the new. The audience will also get to see some known faces in Inuyasha's sequel such as an older version of Sango's brother, Kohaku, and the son of Sango and Miroku, Hisui, as well. Ryohei Kimura will be the voice for the older version of Kohaku, while Takehiro Urao will be the voice behind Sango and Miroku's son.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will start a little known bonus chapter of Inuyasha that’s set after the series finale of the anime. This will bridge a gap between the old story that focuses on Inuyasha and Kagome and the sequel's plot that focuses on Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter Moroha and Sesshomaru's twins Towa and Setsuna. The new cast of the series will be dubbed by Sara Matsumoto as Towa Higurashi (a twin daughter of Sesshomaru). Mikako Komatsu will be the voice behind Setsuna (the other twin of Towa Higurashi). Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter Moroha will be voiced by Azusa Tadokoro.

More about Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will premiere on October 3 in Japan, and Viz Media will be handling the English-language release. The series is an anime-only spin-off of the popular show Inuyasha. The show will focus on the adventures of the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome and the twins of Sesshomaru. The main characters are designed by Rumiko Takahashi.

