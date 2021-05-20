Yashaswini Dayama & Karanvir Malhotra Elated As Their Film 'What Are The Odds' Clocks 1 Yr

Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra's feature film titled What Are The Odds completed one year on May 20. The film is produced by Bollywood actor Abhay Deol who has also played a pivotal role in the film. The film showcases how two teenage friends end up spending their rollercoaster of a day together and come to striking realisations at the end of it. Megha Ramaswamy has helmed the movie in her feature directorial debut. Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra have revealed their experiences of shooting for the film.

Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra celebrate one year of What Are The Odds

In a media statement, Yashaswini said said, "Time really flies and how, imagine even in a lockdown". She further revealed that it only feels like yesterday when they were 'promoting this film, recording bytes, doing our press rounds and adapting to Work From Home'. She also wished and prayed that things 'go back to normal' and everyone stays safe throughout.

About this, Karanvir Malhotra said, "Well there obviously isn’t any celebration as such but it feels good to know that our colourful little film brought some cheer and inspired plenty to dream out loud!" He further added that the film released in the first lockdown and they are celebrating its anniversary in the second one. He also hopes that this cycle does not continue ahead. Elaborating more on the response the film received, Malhotra said, "The biggest highlight for me after the release has been the artwork people have created and tagged us in. The love people showered through creating doodles, poems, videos etc is special".

Director Megha Ramaswamy is also very happy as her film clocked its first anniversary. She said, "I cherish every message song and work of art that has poured in from all over. She also revealed that they are a 'close knit community of friends now'. She also expressed her gratitude for getting an opportunity to work with 'a wonderful cast and crew!'.

Other cast and crew members of the movie in include Priyanka Bose, Monica Dogra and Manu Rishi. It also premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. This film is available for streaming on Netflix.

With inputs from PR

Image: @yashaswinidayama and @karanvirm Instagram

