'Yashoda' Makers Reveal Samantha Ruth Said 'no To Body Doubles' For Shooting Action Scenes

Touted as one of the finest actors in the South film industry, Pushpa: The Rise star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a recipient of several accolades including four Filmfare Awards South, and six South Indian International Movie Awards and two Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards.

The 35-year-old has a slew of interesting projects in her pipeline, Yashoda being one of them.

The much-awaited film Yashoda will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role alongside Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and recently, the director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan claimed the film to be full of high-octane action sequences, stating that The Family Man actor did the stunts by herself and she said no to 'body doubles'.

Director Duo Hari-Harish talk about their experience of working with Samantha in Yashoda

After having worked predominantly in the Tamil industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda will be Hari and Harish's Telugu debut. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the director-duo talked about their experience of working with the Oo Antava fame star. Opening up about their film, they said that they had all the recognition and awards but they wanted to reach a mainstream audience and bring something different, adding that this lead them to take a two-year break after their last film and they spent the whole time working on Yashoda.

Samantha said no to 'body doubles': Director

Revealing Samantha's first reaction after reading the script, Hari and Harish said that she got 'goosebumps', adding that the Makkhi actor refused to take any help for the fight sequences.

"The major action portion of the film has been shot on sets. For the fight sequences, Sam wanted to be there for rehearsals that went for 2 or 3 days… she wanted to do all the scenes herself. She absolutely said no to body doubles and even in a few scenes where the rope is required for safety, she did it on her own. She was totally enjoying it", they continued.

Hailing Samantha for her dedication to her work, Hari and Harish said that they wanted to approach a star who can understand different storytelling, which is also commercial to meet mainstream audiences’ expectations, adding that they wanted to get someone who can perform well and has equal stardom. Stating Samantha as their first choice, they said that within 25 mins of the first meeting, she said yes.

Written and directed by the duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the film is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. A magnificent set, worth Rs 3 crore, is being made for the film.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl