'Yasuke' Cast: Details About The Voice Actors From Anime's English Version

Yasuke is an anime series loosely based on the historical figure of the same name. Yasuke was a warrior of African descent who served under Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga at the Sengoku period of samurai conflict in 16th century Japan. The series is created by LeSean Thomas and animated by Japanese animation studio MAPPA. Read ahead to know more about Yasuke's cast

Yasuke was released on Netflix on April 29, 2021. The show can be viewed in Japanese and English versions. Take a look at the voice cast of the English version of Netflix’s latest anime.

A look at Yasuke's cast

Yasuke voiced by LaKeith Stanfield

LaKeith made his feature film debut in the independent drama Short Term 12 in the year 2013. He is known for his roles in films such as Selma, Straight Outta Compton, Snowden, Judas and the Black Messiah and Get Our. He is seen in the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta since 2016.

Oda Nobunaga voiced by Takehiro Hira

Takehiro Hira is Yasuke's voice actor for both versions. Hira is a Japanese actor who made his theatrical debut in 2002 with Rokumeikan. He has appeared in films such as Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, Ace Attorney and Aku no Kyoten.

Natsumaru voiced by Ming-Na Wen

Ming-Na Wen is a Chinese-American actor best known for roles in musical action films such as Mulan and Mulan II. She is also known for her role as Dr Jing-Mei Chen in the medical drama series ER. She has appeared in films such as The Joy Luck Club, Street Fighter, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, Prom Night, and Push.

Ichika voiced by Gwendoline Yeo

Gwendoline Yeo is known for her role as Xiao-Mei in Desperate Housewives. She has voiced the character of Shinigami in Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. She has voiced for several series such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Wolverine and the X-Men, The Invincible Iron Man and more.

Morisuke voiced by Paul Nakauchi

The cast of Yasuke anime includes Paul Nakauchi who is known for voicing in Overwatch and Carmen Sandiego. He has also lent his voice to video games such as Call of Duty: World at War, Syphon Filter: The Omega Strain, Tomb Raider: Legend, World of Warcraft, Lost Planet 2 and more. He played the role of Sgt. Shigeno in the motion picture, The Great Raid.

(Promo Image source: A still from the Yasuke trailer)