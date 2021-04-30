'Yasuke' Writer Nick Jones Jr. Talks About How He Explored The Japanese Legend

Netflix has an ever-growing series collection of anime and is constantly adding up to it. The next anime project that is coming to the streaming platform is Yasuke, which is created by LeSean Thomas and stars LaKeith Stanfield and narrates a story inspired by real-life events. The head writer on the project Nick Jones Jr. opened up in a recent interview and shared how he created the story and more.

Nick Jones Jr. talks about how he explored Yasuke and more

In a recent conversation with io9, Nick was asked, “How did you learn about Yasuke, and what about his story stood out for you?”. Answering this, he revealed that he first found out about Yasuke when he was posted in Japan, on a very isolated island. He revealed he was the only Black guy there. He laughed and shared how someone around him felt that Nick needed to know the story and told him about the legend.

The writer further expressed that he appreciates the sense of honour and devotion that Yasuke had to the ideals of Bushido. He shared that the loyalty was relatable to him and added it was similar to the devotion that he had for the Corps and the Marines under his charge.

Further on he was asked, “When did you know writing for film and TV was something you wanted to pursue?”. Replying to this, Nick said that he had a long time dream of working in Hollywood, however, being a Black kid, it seemed too far-fetched and he then went on to join Marines and was carrying his pack for a few years when he realised that this will be his life for at least the next 20 years.

He then shared about the time that he met the former US President Barack Obama, who asked Nick what he wanted to do and told him that he should do it. Nick said that when the president asks you to do something, you do it. The writer shared that meeting Obama, was like the “fork in the road moment” of his life and everything changed after that, and that the former US President is the reason why Nick is doing this.

