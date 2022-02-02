'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein': Netflix Announces Season 2 Of Tahir Raj Bhasin's Thriller Drama

The recent Netflix release Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has been receiving glory from the fans for its epic storyline. The series has actor Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead along with Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh. After the first season left fans spellbound, Netflix has renewed the gritty series for season 2. The giant streaming platform announced the same on Twitter.

The show revolves around Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva as she crosses all limits to get hold of him. Vikrant then embarks on a dark path to reclaiming his life with his love interest Shikha, leading to a trail of horrific events. Created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the show also stars Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, and Hetal Gada in pivotal roles.

Netflix announces Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2

Netflix took to Twitter and shared a poster of the series while announcing season 2. After the success of the first season, the streaming platform wrote, “Not a Wordle, just our level of excitement for #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein season 2.”

The first installment was bankrolled by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd and comes from the director of popular television shows including Balika Vadhu and the series Apharan. Tahir also shared the announcement on Instagram and wrote, " Uss din Khabar aayi ki Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein ka naya season aa raha hai aur hum khushi se kood pade. Sorry, just practicing Vikrant’s voiceovers again because a New Season is happening!!!!"

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A romantic simpleton, Vikrant, becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva’s ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.”

Fans were thrilled to know about the renewal for season 2 and shares their takes on the same in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Finally a successful Indian web series. 11m views in week 1 is a great accomplishment.” Another user wrote, “Kab ayega batao Can't wait,” while a third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Please announce the release date .”

IMAGE: Instagram/tahirrajbhasin