'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Teaser Out; Here's Shweta Tripathi-starrer's Release Date

Shweta Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin are currently gearing up for the release of their next project titled Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, which will release on the OTT platform Netflix. The makers of the series released its teaser on Tuesday and gave fans a glimpse into the romantic thriller. The series will get its digital release on the online streaming giant on January 14, 2022.

The teaser of the romantic thriller titled Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein gives the audience an idea about what to expect from the project. Touted to be a psychological drama, the show features themes including power, love, crime and desire. The teaser also featured Anchal Singh, whose presence changes the tone of the short clip released by the makers of the Hindi web series. Sharing the teaser on YouTube, Netflix wrote, "Can't decide what is giving us more goosebumps - the show or the background track. Either way, we cannot wait!"

Watch the teaser of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein here

The teaser sees a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, who becomes the object of Purva's desire. She will go through thick and thin to make him all her's, but he tries everything in his power to escape. He soon falls in love with Shikha, but things take a dark turn when Purva enters his life again. The teaser creates a sense of suspense as the popular 90's track, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein plays in the background. Apart from the leading trio, the show will also star Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar and Hetal Gada. Sidharth Sengupta is the director and creator behind the series and is well-known for his work in projects including Balika Vadhu and Apharan.

Sharing the teaser of the series on social media, Shweta Tripathi wrote, "This twisted game of love is the only game I am rooting for next year! Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on 14th Jan, only on Netflix." Tahir Raj Bhasin on the other hand mentioned he was 'beyond excited' for his fans and followers to watch the film. He then invited the audience to witness his on-screen character navigate through the 'twisted game of love'. Bhasin will soon be seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, which will hit the big screens on December 24, 2021.

