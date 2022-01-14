Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Intriguing Twists Of Netflix Series

The new Netflix thriller series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has released on the platform on the occasion of Makar Sakranti. The series stars Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Aanchal Singh in the lead roles as the trio gets entangled in a twisted tale of love and hate. Netizens were quick to watch the exciting show and leave their feedback on Twitter. Check out what the fans have to say about the series.

About 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

Tahir Bhasin had taken to his Instagram to share the trailer of the series and left a brief summary about the Netflix show. He wrote, ''Ek happily ever after ki keemat jaante ho? Is love really enough for that? Will Vikrant, Shikha, and Purva find theirs in this twisted tale of love? Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, coming to Netflix on January 14th.'' The series is helmed by the director of popular shows like Balika Vadhu and the series Apharan and bankrolled by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd.

The official synopsis of the series read, ''A romantic simpleton, Vikrant, becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva’s ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.”

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Review

Several fans and critics took to their Twitter handle to drop their reviews on the new thriller show. From serious feedbacks that talk about the cast's performance to meme fest, the new show has taken the internet by storm since its release. One netizen left a review by tweeting, ''Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein has the premise of a movie or, at best, a mini-series that has stretched into a full-fledged season, derailing a freewheeling mix of black humour and situational extremities into a sprawling, clumsy mess.''

Girls like Purva from Netflix's 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' be ruining people's love life and then say "Oops it's cos I'm a Gemini" — Naina (@issaaa___02) January 13, 2022

A few had a humorous take on the events of the series as one fan wrote, ''This Purva girl from Netlflix's 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' trailer seem so pretty, mentally unstable and attracted to guys who don’t like her. Same Purva, same''. Check out more tweets from fans.

Broooooo looks like Shweta Tripathi is in deep trouble in Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein's trailer pic.twitter.com/iTuCBaKqV7 — Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) January 12, 2022

Heard that Netflix is releasing a show called 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'.. would be dissapointed if they don't cast them pic.twitter.com/9BTb9GDJ51 — tushR🍕 (@heyytusharr) January 12, 2022

"After watching Purva in Netflix's 'yeh kaali kaali ankhein' I have come to a conclusion that all hot girls have 'ISSUES'



Us Purva Us.." — Dipanshi!! (@DipanshiGuptaa) January 13, 2022

was in a toxic relationship for two years. a lot came out of it. one of the things that did was this: https://t.co/go5tcC4oBv



the show is abt a toxic relationship and the thought behind this video was to show how toxic relationships can feel like you're running in a tunnel. — Nidhi (@needywadhwa) January 14, 2022

Image: Instagram/@battatawada