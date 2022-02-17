Soon after it was announced that the celebrities who will be attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards need to be full vaccinated, the Yellowstone actor, Forrie J Smith expressed his disapproval on walking down the red carpet with his fellow cast members. He even clarified that he was not vaccinated nor did he want to get vaccinated. The American drama television series premiered on 20 June 2018 and it has been recently renewed for season 5 with two instalments of seven episodes each. The series features Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and others in pivotal roles.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 will be presented on 27 February 2022 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony will be broadcast live on both TNT and TBS at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m.

Forrie J Smith reveals he does not believe in vaccination

Forrie J Smith recently shared a video clip to his official Instagram handle in which he revealed that he will not be attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022. His announcement soon came out after the organisers issued COVID-19 protocols on their website stating that all ticketed attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of event, and negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event.

As per The Hollywood reporter, while referring to the Covid-19 protocols for the attendees of SAG Awards 2022, Forrie J Smith first apologised to his fans for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and informed them that he was not vaccinated which was a requirement to attend the ceremony. He further clarified for everyone that he will not get vaccinated and also mentioned that he hadn't been vaccinated since he was a little kid.

He said, “I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards — I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated to be at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony. I’m not vaccinated. I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs; I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot — I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities.” Stating his opinion about vaccination, he said, "I just don’t believe in that stuff."

More about Yellowstone

The Yellowstone series has been nominated at the Screen Actors Guild awards 2022 under the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series alongside other nominees namely The Handmaid’s Tale, Succession, The Morning Show and Squid Game. The star cast of the series includes Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Danny Huston as Dan Jenkins, Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce, Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, among others. The show is currently streaming on Paramount Network.

Image: Instagram/@forriejsmithcowboy