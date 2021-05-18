YoonA Offered A Role In Upcoming Drama 'Big Mouth' Alongside Lee Jong Suk

Girls' Generation singer and actor YoonA was recently offered a role alongside Lee Jong Suk. The duo will be seen in K-drama Big Mouth. Earlier, the lead role for the drama was offered to Lee Jong Suk and the makers were looking for the female lead. After months of searching, YoonA was offered the role. Read further to know more about it.

YoonA to star alongside Lee Jong Suk in Big Mouth

As per Soompi, on May 18, an industry representative confirmed that the singer will be playing the role of Lee Jong Suk's wife. After the reports surfaced, YoonA's agency SM Entertainment released a statement on the same. Confirming the news, they said that the singer has been offered a role in Big Mouth and that she is positively reviewing the offer.

Earlier, the publication revealed that Lee was in talks to play the role of the lawyer Park Chang Ho. The singer has been offered the role of Go Mi Ho, who is Park's wife and the person who helped him become the lawyer. Her character description reads that she was graceful and reserved during her college days. Later on, after she got married, she became extremely bold and foul-mouthed.

More about Big Mouth

The Korean drama will revolve around the story of a third-rate lawyer who takes charge of a murder case and then digs deeper to find the truth. He goes through bizarre things while searching for the truth. The lawyer will also go to lengths to protect his family from the bad guys. The show is created by Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung Soon and is written by Ha Ram. While You Were Sleeping, Hotel Del Luna director Oh Choong Hwan will direct the drama and the shooting will begin in the second half of this year.

A look at Lee Jong Suk's drama list

The South Korean actor made his debut as a runway model in the year 2013. He got his breakthrough in the year 2012 with the series School 2013. He is known for shows like I Can Hear Your Voice (2013), Doctor Stranger (2014), Pinocchio (2014), W (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), The Hymn of Death (2018) and Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019).

