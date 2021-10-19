'You' Actors Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti 'felt Strange' Filming Intimate Scenes

Season 3 of the thriller series You recently premiered on Netflix and stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the lead roles. The new season of the show received a positive response from the audience and saw Joe and Love getting married and welcoming a child together. In a recent interview, Badgley and Pedretti along with the showrunner Sera Gamble opened up about the challenges they face while filing the show due to COVID. The lead actors further said that it felt 'strange' to film intimate scenes due to COVID.

Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti on filming intimate scenes

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti along with the showrunner Sera Gamble shared the challenges they faced due to COVID.

Gamble said, "We were really lucky that we could do it at all, and it was very fun to write this story and actually shoot it. It's a really fun show to work on, but it was easily the hardest thing I've ever done in my career."

Badgley revealed that the pandemic forced them to cut a number of scenes from the season. He said, "There were significant rewrites throughout the whole season to try and negotiate around these scenes that would require a lot of people." However, the biggest challenge for Badgley and Pedretti was to shoot the intimate scenes.

Pedretti said, "It felt very lucky that they start off their relationships at odds with each other, navigating the awkwardness of being new parents because it felt strange to be physically intimate very early on, even though we're supposed to be a married couple." Pedretti added that she started to feel more at ease as the filming progressed. She added, "We played a couple before, but it didn't just immediately come back after being in a global pandemic."

You season 4

You season three was released on October 15, 2021, and ahead of the release, Netflix announced that the series was renewed for season four. Penn Badgley is set to reprise his role as Joe Goldberg while Victoria Pedretti is expected to reprise her role as Love Quinn. The show's cast, however, changes with each season and no additional information on the rest of the cast members have been announced yet.

(Image: Instagram/@younetflix)