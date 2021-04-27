'You' Creator Teases 'Bonkers' Season 3 Episodes, Shares Filming Experience Amid Pandemic

You is a psychological thriller series developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble for Netflix. The first two seasons got good responses from the viewers and the makers have renewed it for a third season. Now as the shooting of the upcoming instalment wraps, the creator spoke about her experience of filming amid COVID-19.

You’ Showrunner Sera Gamble Teases "Bonkers” Episodes

Sera Gamble took to her Twitter handle to share more insights about the new season of You. As the series wraps production, she mentioned that they had zero positive coronavirus tests on-set in Los Angeles, although the cases were rising. The developer stated that it is because everyone from the cast and crew worked hard to take care of each other in this tough and stressful time.

Sera Gamble shared some details about You season three. She wrote that all the episodes are bonkers and the performances are 'insanely good'. The creator noted that it is all she can reveal, for the time being, however, she did add more points to her shooting experience. Take a look at her tweets below.

We had zero on-set positive COVID tests through a significant and scary surge here in LA. And haven’t had one since.



Because every single member of cast & crew worked very hard to take care of each other during a time that’s stressful, in a situation that’s tough to control. — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 23, 2021

Obviously there is also an element of sheer good luck in this statistic. It’s impossible to totally negate risk in a pandemic. — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 23, 2021

But this span we managed to have represents SO much effort and care on the part of the production, our COVID team, and our studio.



Effort expended while each human is individually going through something unprecedented and uncertain that makes their lives more challenging. — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 23, 2021

We have administered over 32,000 COVID tests.



The production milestone of no cases is 77 days long!



We’ve had the lowest overall positivity rate across all comparable productions to date.

— Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 24, 2021

We started work on this season in February of 2020. Week two or three of the writers’ room, I asked our writers assistant to track how often we sidetracked to talk about the new virus that seemed to be spreading fast. One morning it was every 4 minutes. — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 24, 2021

So, this is why I’m shouting these numbers from the rooftops. A year ago, we had no idea how shooting this season would be possible. I mean... YOU doesn’t really work if there’s no romance or, y’know, murder-type contact. — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 24, 2021

So when you hear about a show like ours making it to the finish line, now you know a bit about what getting there means this year.



And thanks for all the lovely responses! I am forwarding all good vibes to the cast and crew.



Hope you love the season when it gets here. — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 24, 2021

You cast Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti returning as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn. It also includes Saffron Burrows, Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, and others. The new season is expected to arrive in late 2021 on Netflix.

