'You' Creator Teases 'Bonkers' Season 3 Episodes, Shares Filming Experience Amid Pandemic

'You' showrunner Sera Gamble hinted at 'Bonkers' episodes in season three and shared her experience of shooting amid the pandemic as the series wraps. Read on.

You

You is a psychological thriller series developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble for Netflix. The first two seasons got good responses from the viewers and the makers have renewed it for a third season. Now as the shooting of the upcoming instalment wraps, the creator spoke about her experience of filming amid COVID-19. 

You’ Showrunner Sera Gamble Teases "Bonkers” Episodes

Sera Gamble took to her Twitter handle to share more insights about the new season of You. As the series wraps production, she mentioned that they had zero positive coronavirus tests on-set in Los Angeles, although the cases were rising. The developer stated that it is because everyone from the cast and crew worked hard to take care of each other in this tough and stressful time. 

Sera Gamble shared some details about You season three. She wrote that all the episodes are bonkers and the performances are 'insanely good'. The creator noted that it is all she can reveal, for the time being, however, she did add more points to her shooting experience. Take a look at her tweets below. 

You cast Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti returning as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn. It also includes Saffron Burrows, Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, and others. The new season is expected to arrive in late 2021 on Netflix. 

