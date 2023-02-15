You Executive Producer Sera Gamble On What’s Next On Season 4; 'The First Half Is...'

You executive producer and writer Sera Gamble recently spoke about what’s next in store for the show. The first half of the fourth season of the show released on Netflix on February 9. Gamble addressed the story so far in the show, and how it will develop here on. Sera Gamble spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and addressed the new friendship Joe Goldberg has found with Rhys Montrose, and talked about the shifting dynamics between characters.

The series has taken a completely new turn in its fourth season, as Joe Goldberg was involved in a 'whodunnit' mystery. While referencing the same, Gamble talked about how Joe will move forward after coming to a conclusion about the mystery.

The season divided very cleanly for us. The first half is the whodunnit. We leave you with “Here’s the killer.” And so, Part 2 is about the relationship between Joe and Rhys. He solved the mysteries, and now, how does he actually solve the problem? Is the question.

She said the interplay between Joe and Rhys will be key. Gamble added Goldberg and Montrose will be a treat for those who will go back and rewatch the season.

"It’s really fun, and I can’t say enough about Ed Speleers’ performance. He obviously had the story for the whole season in his pocket when he started, but I think for people who like to go back and rewatch, there will be so much pleasure in watching his performance," she said.

More about You

You features the story of Joe Goldberg, who is charming and seemingly harmless on the surface. However, in reality he is a sociopath who obsessively forces himself into the lives of those he’s obsessed with. Here’s the official synopsis of the show.

A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

You Season 4 features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose, Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate and Stephen Hagan as Malcolm. The second part of You Season 4 will release on March 9.