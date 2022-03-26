'You' Season 4: Charlotte Richie Joins As New Female Lead Opposite Penn Badgley

Charlotte Richie has been roped in as the new female lead opposite Penn Badgley in the fourth season of Netflix's psychological thriller series You. According to Deadline, the British Ghosts series star will play the role of Kate, an art gallery director who's a 'smart, independent, suspicious' woman.

The popular Netflix series' third season concluded with Joe moving to Paris in search of Marienne (played by Tati Gabrielle) after a disastrous end of his relationship with Love Quinn. For the uninitiated, the series, which is based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, follows a man named Joe Goldberg, who will go to any extent for the woman he draws his attention on.

Netflix renewed the show for the fourth instalment in October 2021, right ahead of the third season's premiere. While the plotline of the latest season is under wraps, it is likely to pick up from Joe's stint in Paris after he abandons his son and brings a cataclysmic end to his and Love's marriage.

Charlotte Richie's official character description as Kate reads -

"She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be the adult in the room and has embraced the moniker of ‘icy bitch’. She’s especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers ‘arrangements’ to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centred partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems.”

Richie is known for her stint in Netflix series Feel Good, co-starring Mae Martin as well as the BBC comedy series Ghosts. She will now be seen in Timothee Chalamet starrer Wonka as well as Grantchester season 7.

