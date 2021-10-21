Last Updated:

'You' Showrunner Says Joe Will Have Many 'holes In His Heart To Fill' In Season 4

The massive success of Netflix's psychological thriller 'You' starring Penn Badgley & Victoria Pedretti was renewed for season 4 even before season 3 release.

You

Image: Instagram/@younetflix


One of the biggest shows on Netflix is, unarguably, the third season of the psychological thriller You starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti. The story of a stalker named Joe trying to find his one true love only to end his love story in tragedy in the past two seasons, seemed to have finally found a happy ending in the third season.

Only that is not the case, as his story continues with the renewal of the fourth season hinting at yet another tragic end to his suburban marriage life with Love.

Sera Gamble on You Season 4 

In an interview with Collider, You showrunner Sera Gamble got candid about the events that might take place in season four. She also poked fun at the idea of Joe moving to Paris and trying his hand at fashion. Sera was quick to waive off the idea by saying, ''(It) would be really funny''. Talking about the character, she further stated that the third season brought 'loss and tragedy' to Joe after he lost everything he cared about. 

She confirmed that the fourth season will be about Joe getting everything he lost back and filling all the holes in his heart. She believed that if Joe had one hole in his heart in the pilot of season one, then he now has 17 holes to fill. She concluded her statement by saying, ''So we’ve been with him longer, so we know more about his baggage, right? So I think there’s a lot of that to explore.”

More on Netflix's You 

For the unversed, in season one, Joe, played by Penn Badgley, passionately loved Guinevere Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail. After his failed relationship with Beck, season two introduced fans to another love interest, Love (Victoria Pedretti), of Joe who seemed like the perfect match for him. Although that might be true seeing as the couple moved to the suburbs to live like a family after welcoming their first child Henry together. However, trouble in paradise begins when Joe's sleek neighbour catches his eye. With the announcement of You season four, fans are excited to see what's in store for Joe.

Image: Instagram/@younetflix

