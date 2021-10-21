'You' Star Penn Badgley Has Interesting Response To Fan's 'kidnap Me' Plea

Penn Badgley has been rising up the popularity ladder, post his Gossip Girl stint, since his role as Joe Goldberg in the series You. This is despite the fact that the character he plays is that of a serial killer. The rise in his fan-following seems to have grown more as the third season of the show was released recently.

Some of the fan messages for him on social media gave a clear glimpse of his growing fan base. Apart from those who shower him with love or some who may not be too pleased with what his character does in the show, there are some who seem to be having some unique requests for the actor. One such fan requested him to kidnap her, to which Penn himself.

Penn Badgley replies to a fan who wanted him to kidnap her

A fan tagged Penn Badgley and tweeted to him, "Ayoooo kidnap me." The actor jokingly replied that he was not sure, but we felt that the word 'ayooo' before the word 'kidnap' brought a 'different ring' to it and added, 'I'm not mad'.

Idk why but when “kidnap me” is prefaced by “ayoooo” it has a completely different ring to it and I’m not mad https://t.co/zj9RZ1jVSr — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) October 19, 2021

This is not the first time that Penn Badgley had received the 'kidnap' request, and it is not the first time that he has responded to it. Another netizen had asked him to kidnap them in January 2019. He had then just replied, 'no thanx.'

'You' Season 3 hits Netflix

Meanwhile, the third season of the show hit Netflix on October 15 and instantly became a talking point. The season features 10 episodes in all. All the episodes have been released together and are available for streaming. The show even became No 1 on the streaming platform, after beating the latest sensation Squid Game.

The plot of You Season 3 revolves around Joe being married to Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti, and the couple having a newborn son. The action this time is taking place at the California suburb of Madre Linda. All seems good for the family before Joe develops an interest in his next-door neighbour, Natalie Engler, played by Michaela McManus. The series has been co-created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, who also serve as co-executive producers on the third season, while the latter is the showrunner.

(Image: Instagram/@younetflix)