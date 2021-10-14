'You Would Imagine We're Best Friends, We Aren't': Mithila Palkar On Little Things' Costar

Netflix's latest Little Things Season 4 is around the corner. The series that stars Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, revolves around the life of a millennial couple, charting their highs and lows as they navigate their relationship through various stages. The show's trailer, which was released by the makers on September 28, showcases Dhruv and Kavya encounter questions around commitment, family, ambitions before they decide to take the final plunge.

During an interview with Pinkvilla recently, Sehgal described his friendship with Palkar as a 'lot of respect, care, and mutual admiration.' The final season of the romantic drama series is set to premiere on the streaming giant on October 15, 2021.

Mithila Palkar & Dhruv Sehgal on their friendship

During his conversation with the entertainment website, Dhruv Sehgal recalled since the time he and his co-star Palkar 'barely knew each other in the first season,' they did not really speak much. He said that was a small shoot of over 12-13 days and he was figuring out things and she had just come from shooting 'Muramba.' The actor went to explain that initially, they did not speak much, however, over the years, since they have spent so much time together, they got to know each other. He called it a 'nice cute little friendship' and further added that there is a 'lot of respect, care and mutual admiration for each other.'

Palkar was also quick enough to add that they are not regularly in touch. She stated even though they are not 'best friends,' but they have a 'very sweet friendship.' She revealed that both of them have each other's back and they know that they will be there for each other and give love, respect, and care. The actor added that she 'cherishes' their friendship and even after the series ends, they are not going to forget about each other. Palkar said that even if they talk once in six months, one message is 'enough for them to know that they care.' She informed that they 'don't have to make big strokes about that.'

Speaking further about their love lives, Sehgal informed that he recently tied the knot with someone that he knew since college, two to three months back. He called it a 'pandemic shaadi' and added that 'saste mein nipat gaya (it was cheap).' On the other hand, Palkar revealed that she is single and resonates with the thoughts of the audience because of the way Kavya and Dhruv (in Little Things) are 'so perfect in their imperfections' that they make that relationship so idealistic.

(Image: @sehgaldhruv90/Instagram)