Young And The Restless Spoilers: Is Ashland Dying? What Will Happen To Victoria?

A huge tragedy awaits for the fans of Young and the Restless as a few tragic events may occur during the course of the show. One of the spoilers that have been going around according to the news portal Celebrating The Soaps is that Ashland may die soon. Victoria has just found the love of her life in Ashland, however, the days for him are numbered in a shocking revelation that will be made later in the show.

‘Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Ashland Dying?

In the show, until now it's revealed that Victoria has really taken a liking towards Ashland Locke. As per the narrative of the show, he is the first guy who has caught her attention during the span of the show until now. The couple has found similar interests on several grounds, ranging from finances to raising children. Their ideas and thoughts seem to match as well, and thus the couple appears to be the perfect match for each other. However, as the show progresses further, it is revealed that Victoria flies off to New York with Ashland expecting good things, however, a tragedy awaits her.

During one instance Ashland is seen getting a call, who he claims is about business. However later on it may be revealed that it was actually a doctor's call who prompts about his dire condition. As the episode proceeds it is revealed that the doctor mentions that Ashland does not have very long to live. It is thus revealed that Ashland may die in 6 months due to some illness and thus a tragedy may unfold in the life of Victoria.

After finally finding a person whom she really likes, she has to eventually lose him. it is revealed that Ashland suffers from cancer and thus will die soon. As per the news portal mentioned above, Victoria will try to keep her cool as Ashland tries to explain to her his medical condition. The show will thus raise a number of questions as the narrative proceeds forward. The question of his son's custody will also be held up during the upcoming episodes of the show. During the show, Victoria may show tremendous support towards Ashland who is now in a critical situation. One would only have to watch the show when it airs to find out what exactly plays out in the life of the couple.

Image: Still from Young and the Restless trailer

