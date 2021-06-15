'Younger' Actor Nico Tortorella Believes Josh Never Had His ‘Mr Big Moment’

Younger actor Nico Tortorella recently spoke about the final season of the show and the expectations they had from it. Speaking about their character Josh, in an interaction with Deadline, the actor revealed that they expected his surname to be revealed in the final episode of the show. The actor believes Josh did not get his Mr Big moment as the audience never gets to know the character's last name. Nico Tortorella also spoke about the end of the show and what happened to Josh, after the end of the show.

Nico Tortorella on Younger’s finale

Actor Nico Tortorella recently opened up on playing the character Josh on the show Younger and what they felt about the season finale. The character Josh was a tattoo artist on the show who had a romantic angle with Liza Miller, played by actor Sutton Foster. The relationship soon witnesses a downfall on the show as Liza lies about her age, leading to great complications. In a recent interaction with Deadline, the actor highlighted how the character Josh never had a last name on the show. They said that Josh did not get the ‘Mr Big moment’ on the show, which was in reference to the character Big from the popular drama series, Sex And The City.

Speaking about season seven of the show, Nico Tortorella said that there was space for newness in their relationship and many people had been hopeful about this angle. While shedding some light on Josh’s parenting skills the actor said that they would want Josh to keep co-parenting Gemma and continue to be a good father to her. The actor also believed the character will have more children in the future.

Nico Tortorella also spoke highly of the writers and how they ended the show with proper closure, saying they are the ones to be credited for wrapping up the show so epically. The makers of the show also hinted that they might make a movie in the future but there seems to be no concrete plan at the moment.

