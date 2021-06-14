'Younger' Cast Molly Bernard And Nico Tortorella Open Up About Their Character's Futures

The American sitcom Younger’s series finale premiered on June 10, 2021. The show is eponymous to Pamela Redmond Satran’s novel which was published in 2005 and has received a positive response from the audience as well. Recently, the Younger cast members Molly Bernard and Nico Tortorella have shared their thoughts on the future of their characters Lauren Heller and Josh respectively beyond the show’s plotline.

Molly Bernard and Nico Tortorella share their thoughts

According to a report by Deadline, Molly Bernard and Nico Tortorella joined the ATX online panel to discuss their show Younger. They were asked how they foresaw the futures of their characters beyond the show. Nico acknowledged his character Josh’s reconciliation with Sutton Foster’s character Liza. Talking about the same he said that there was a ‘newness’ in that relationship that many people were looking forward to. Nico further said that he wants Josh to continue co-parenting Gemma because he knows he will be a good father. He also said that there is ‘room’ for more children in Josh's future.

Speaking about the future of her own character Lauren, Molly said that she would want her to focus on herself as much as Lauren does on her friends. Elaborating more, Molly further said that she wants Lauren to become big like Miriam Shor’s character Diana Trout in the series. Molly was also very happy that Lauren secured her position as the in-house publicist but also expressed her sadness when Heller Good PR did not launch.

Younger plot

The plot of this sitcom revolves around Liza who is a 40-year-old divorcee and lands a job in a publishing house. But she has faked the role of a younger woman to get the job. As she learns the ropes of her new job, Liza also has to navigate through her love and professional life. The cast of the show includes Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, and Nico Tortorella among others.

Younger finale

After a lot of ups and downs, Liza and Charles finally split leaving no room for the future. Charles also heads to an artists’ retreat that she had secretly signed him up for. He also asks her to run the company in his absence. When Liza gets to the nearby bar to celebrate her new job, she runs into Josh and they both get back.

