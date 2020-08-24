'Your Honor' Cast Features A Mix Of Experienced Actors And Newcomers

Your Honor is a new show on SonyLIV whose plot revolves around a man named Abeer who gets involved in a hit-and-run incident. The victim's name is Satbir and he is the son of a gangster. To make the matters more complicated, Abeer is also the son of a reputed judge, who will also be handling the case. The viewers now can see what takes place in this complicated trial. Take a closer look at Your Honor cast and learn more about the series:

Your Honor cast: Lead actors

Jimmy Sheirgill

Jimmy Shergill is one of the leading Your Honor cast members. He plays the role of the judge whose son has been involved in an accident. He also convinces his friend Kaashi to hide the car and cover up his son's tracks. In the show, viewers can see Jimmy play a biased judge who only wants to keep his son safe.

Jimmy Shergill is a very popular actor and producer. He has been seen in many movies like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003), Hum Tum (2004), A Wednesday! (2008), Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and many more. Jimmy Shergill's wife is Priyanka Puri and they have a son together.

Varun Badola

Varun Badola is also one of the leading Your Honor cast members. He plays the role of Kaashi, the judge's friend who helps to cover up Abeer's tracks. Viewers can see Varun's character engage in many fishy things in the series.

Varun Badola has also been seen in many movies and shows. His famous TV serials are Kumkum and Qubool Hai. Varun Badola's family includes his wife, actor Rajeshwari Sachdev, and a son.

Mita Vashisht

Mita Vashisht is also one of the main Your Honor cast members. She plays the role of a cop who wants justice to be served. She is also seen investigating the case thoroughly.

Mita Vashisht has been seen in many TV shows as well. She has been a part of some memorable theatre plays and movies too.

Your Honor cast: Supporting actors

Parul Gulati

Parul Gulati plays the role of Ruma, who is a lawyer on the show. Parul is an actor who has been seen in many Punjabi movies. She was last seen in the Voot series Illegal and The Raikar Case.

Yashpal Sharma

Yashpal Sharma plays the role of a gangster in the series. Yashpal is a famous theatre actor and has also been seen in many films like Gangaajal (2003), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Aarakshan (2011), Rowdy Rathore (2012) and Bharat Ane Nenu (2018). He has also won many awards for his work.

Pulkit Makol

Pulkit Makol plays the role of the judge's son, Abeer, who has committed the crime. This is the actor's first big show in which he has been featured. Pulkit is reportedly a Delhi-based actor and model

