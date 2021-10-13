'Youth Of May' Star Lee Do Hyun Might Star In 'The Glory' Opposite Song Hye Kyo

The Sweet Home star Lee Do Hyun might be roped in to feature opposite Song Hye Kyo in a new drama! On Wednesday, as per Soompi, an industry representative reported, "Lee Do Hyun will be joining Kim Eun Sook’s new drama ‘The Glory’ as the main character".

Responding to the report, the actor's agency named Yuehua Entertainment revealed that Do Hyun has received 'a casting offer' for 'The Glory' and is reviewing the offer.

Lee Do Hyun to feature opposite Song Hye Kyo?

According to Soompi, the upcoming K-drama is a sad revenge tale that begins with a high school student who once dreamed of becoming an architect, however, had to drop out of school after suffering from brutal school violence. Several years later, the perpetrator gets married and has a child. Once the child is in elementary school, the former victim becomes their homeroom teacher and starts her thorough revenge towards the perpetrators and bystanders of her bullying days.

Earlier this year in the month of January, it was announced that the Descendants of the Sun star is confirmed to play the female lead role, whose name is Dong Eun. The Hotel Del Luna actor Do Hyun has been offered the role of Joo Yeo Jung, who is a carefree and smiley character. Instead of just being Dong Eun's prince charming, his character decides to become a means of her revenge.

Penned by Kim Eun Sook, who is popular for Gong Yoo's Goblin, Song Joong Ki's Descendants of the Sun, Lee Min Ho's Heirs, and more, The Glory is helmed by Ahn Gil Ho. Gil Ho is known for K-dramas like Forest of Secrets, Memories of the Alhambra, Watcher, and Record of Youth.

Meanwhile, Do Hyun and Hye Kyo are currently busy with their own projects. Do Hyun is featured opposite Im Soo Jung in the school drama titled Melancholia as the math genius Baek Seung Yoo, who is a guy of several words. Hye Kyo is starring in the SBS series Now, We're Breaking Up as Ha Young Eun, who is an intelligent realist and trendy manager of the design team at a fashion label. The first episode will be aired on November 12.

Image: Instagram/@ldh_sky/@kyo1122