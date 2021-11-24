Youtuber MrBeast Creates Real-life 'Squid Game' With 456 Random Contestants; Check Details

The popular Youtuber MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, known for his outlandish ventures online, is all set to release the video showcasing his ambitious project of recreating real-life Netflix's Squid Game with random people as participants. The young Youtuber started this ambitious project in October when he announced the project to his followers via his social media. Read details of the real-life survival game show along with where and when to watch the video.

Mr Beast recreates life real Squid Game

Taking to his Instagram story on November 24, MrBeast shared new snippets of the sets replicating every game on the popular South Korean drama. As per details released by Youtuber via his social media, he has invited 456 random people to participate in his recreation of the game who will be seen in the popular green tracksuit.

The set includes a huge playground with the iconic 'red light, green light' doll placed in the middle replicating the series first game. In another snippet, followers got a glimpse of the tug-of-war podium as well as the uncanny replication of the small village shown in one of the games of the series. The Youtuber shared the sneak peeks by writing, ''I can't wait to see how you guys react''.

More on MrBeast's 'Squid Game' replica

The Youtuber revealed that the game has cost Donaldson a whopping $3.5 million overall with $2 million spent on building the uncanny replicas of the game and $1.5 million given to the last participant standing. The young social media star shared the developments of creating the replica of the popular games of the series via his social media. The video will go Live on his youtube channel on Wednesday, i.e., November 24 at 4 PM Eastern. Check out the updates by MrBeast providing a glimpse into the upcoming exciting video.

Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol pic.twitter.com/Z196lyz4Ig — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 7, 2021

Around 2 mil to build and produce and 1.5 mil in prizes — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 13, 2021

Our Squid Game with 456 random people competing in exact recreations of every game will be uploaded on Wednesday 👀 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 22, 2021

While the Youtuber and many of his fans are excited to witness the ambitious project, a few netizens have voiced their disappointment over the young philanthropist spending millions of dollars for content. One user wrote, ''Just flaunting some casual wealth disparity. In a mock recreation of a show about flaunting wealth disparity.'' while another wrote, ''WHY CANT MR BEAST USE ALL OF HIS MONEY TO UM…. HELP PEOPLE IN NEED MAYBE????? INSTEAD OF MAKING SUCH AN IRONIC SQUID GAME!''

Same show that earned 900 million for a multi billion dollar company that no charity is seeing a cent of, yeah — Twin (@jaredtsm) November 18, 2021

WHY CANT MR BEAST USE ALL OF HIS MONEY TO UM…. HELP PEOPLE IN NEED MAYBE????? INSTEAD OF MAKING SUCH AN IRONIC SQUID GAME! pic.twitter.com/ciEE9sT7YW — 🍬🎃non suspicous normal account🎃🍬 (@2498_C7) November 15, 2021

Image: Instagram/@mrbeast/squid.game._official_