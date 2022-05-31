'Yumi's Cells 2' Teaser Features Cute Love Story Between Kim Go-eun And Jinyoung; Watch

The popular South Korean romance television series Yumi's Cells is all set to return with its second instalment. The new season of the South Korean drama will witness Kim Go Eun's Yumi embarking on a new chapter in her life. While she constantly talks to her brain cells, she finds herself developing feelings for Jinyoung's Yoo Babi. While the forthcoming and the most anticipated season is set to arrive in less than two weeks, its makers recently dropped another teaser featuring a romance between Yumi and Babi.

TVING recently dropped another teaser of Yumi's Cells 2 featuring Kim Go-eun and GOT7's Jinyoung. The teaser begins with Kim Go Eun's Yumi and Jinyoung's Yoo Babi facing each other, while Yumi's cells cheer for her. The duo slowly start to develop feelings for each other as they work together. Not just at work, Yumi could also be seen thinking about Babi at home as well. The teaser also featured a cute workplace romance between Yumi and Babi. The official teaser's caption read, "Babi: Can you wait for me? Cells: Wow! Daring! Young! Me: please come..hold your breath until you come. June 10th, I can't wait for a heart-pounding story." "Cell Stimulation Sympathy Romance Teabing original TVING exclusive release on June 10th," it further added in Korean.

More about Yumi's Cells' Season 1

Yumi's Cells is a popular television romance series that airs on TVING. The first season of the show saw Kim Go-eun, Jinyoung and Ahn Bo Hyun in the lead roles. The show's plot revolves around a young woman named Yumi, who constantly talks to her brain cells. Season 1 of the show soared in ratings for its raw and real love story between two ordinary people. Inexperienced in the aspect of love, Yumi and Goo Woong's relationship takes a drastic turn. As the love cell in Yumi's brain goes into a coma after she suffers a heartbreak, she will seemingly find love again in the upcoming season.

While the new season will see a romance between Yumi and Babi, many fans are still rooting for Yumi and Goo Woong. The new season of the show is set to arrive on June 10.

Image: Instagram/@tving.official