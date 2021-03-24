Yunho Steps Down As The Host Of MNET's 'Kingdom: Legendary War'; Here's The Reason

MNET's Kingdom: Legendary War is one of the most anticipated reality TV shows. The show sees various idol groups battle it out. Each group performs a special rendition of their own or other hit tracks. MNET's Kingdom features the boy groups from the K-pop industry whereas Queendom features the girl groups. This year, Kingdom: Legendary War will begin airing from April 1 and the buzz around it on social media is quite high. TVXQ members - Max aka Changmin and U-Know aka Yunho were announced as MNET's Kingdom hosts. But, Yunho will not be hosting the show anymore.

Why has Yunho stepped down as MNET's Kingdom host?

Changmin will be going solo as the host, following Yunho's scandal. A few days ago, the news on Yunho's scandal broke on the internet that has caught the singer in crosshairs. He was under fire for not following social distancing protocols and has been under investigation for the same. Apparently, in February, Yunho and a few of his friends were spotted in a public place, long after the 10 pm curfew. This action has violated the safety regulations imposed by the government to combat the pandemic crisis.

MNET released an official statement regarding Yunho stepping down as the host. According to a translation provided by Soompi, SM Entertainment informed MNET about Yunho's voluntary decision to step down from his position as a host until the investigation results are out. The parts featuring Yunho as a host will be edited from the already recorded episodes, to focus on Changmin only.

About MNET's Kingdom episodes

MNET's Kingdom: Legendary War, comes as a sequel to the hit 2020 show Road to Kingdom. The lineup artists for this year include iKON, Ateez, SF9, Stray Kids, BTOB and The Boyz. The show will follow the pattern of Queendom where the groups battle it out in various rounds and they will produce different new songs which are released at the same time. In the past, the boy groups have also performed hit tracks by girl groups like MAMAMOO. One can expect similar performances from the upcoming season as well.

