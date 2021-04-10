'Yuvarathnaa' Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Continues Its Strong Run

The Kannada action-drama Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram released in theatres on April 1, 2021, and has been receiving great reviews from critics and audiences. The movie is premised around a principal who is trying to save a college that is on the verge of closing, and a student who shares his vision. The movie is performing quite well at the box office, read along and find out the recent Yuvarathnaa box office collection.

A look at Yuvarathnaa box office collection

According to Sakshi post, the movie has already crossed the box office collection of all the other recent Telugu releases in Vijayawada. The outlet reported, that the movie went on to earn close to Rs. 0.6 crore on its seventh day at the box office. It is also estimated to make a total collection of more than Rs. 60 crore by the next week.

More about Yuvarathnaa

The movie stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda and Dhananjay among others, playing lead roles. Its storyline is set around the principal and a student of the reputed RK University that is about to be shut down following the privatisation of colleges and some political reasons. The principal is trying to fight against privatisation, and a student stands in his support.

Yuvarathnaa is written by Santhosh Ananddram, who was also at the helm of the project and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The movie had its music composed by S. Thaman, while Venkatesh Anguraj cranked the camera and editing was handled by Jnaneesh B Matad. This is the second movie for which Puneeth Rajkumar and director Santhosh Ananddram have come together, prior to this the two worked on the 2017 movie Raajakumara.

Yuvarathnaa has also been released on the OTT platform, following the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The movie made its OTT premiere on April 9, 2021, and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the Kannada language. The OTT release date of its Telugu dubbed version that has been playing successfully in theatres is yet to be announced.

Promo Courtesy: Puneeth Rajkumar's Instagram