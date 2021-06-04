Zachary Levi Indulges In A Fun Banter With Fans Over Shazam's New Suit

Zachary Levi's Shazam! Fury of the Gods outfit has been revealed in a series of new images. The highly anticipated sequel, directed by David F. Sandberg, will star Levi and Asher Angel, with Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Rachel Zegler rounding out the supporting ensemble. The release date for Shazam 2 is set for June 2, 2023. As Shazam’s suit pictures have been revealed, Zachary Levi has been indulging in fun banter with fans who have been going all out in flooding the micro-blogging site.

One of the users asked, “The new suit looks great @ZacharyLevi but the most important question is.... do you still have to take the whole suit off to poop???” to which the actor replied, “Yup”. Another user asked, “Digging @ZacharyLevi’s new Shazam suit. He looks dope!” he also shared an edited version of the pic. Replying to the tweet he wrote, “Like I said over on IG stories, this is slick work. Particularly since it’s only been half a day”. Take a look at a few tweets below.

Like I said over on IG stories, this is slick work. Particularly since it’s only been half a day! 💁‍♀️ https://t.co/GhbuIza6F0 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) June 4, 2021

The most noticeable difference in the Shazam superhero costume is the amount of detail that has been added. The design is much more intricate, with different gauntlets and darker red accents on the arms and sides, as well as silver flecks running throughout. The Shazam movie costume does not appear to be padded, as it was in the first film. When set photos for the first film surfaced, there was a lot of backlash from fans, who chastised both the costume and Levi for what appeared to be padding in the suit. Take a look at Shazam's suit.

About the film

Originally Shazam! Fury of the Gods was set to be released on April 1, 2022, roughly two years after its predecessor. It was later pushed back to November 4, 2022, and is now scheduled to open in theatres in summer 2023. The first Shazam! film featured the titular hero battling Dr Thaddeus Sivana, who was empowered by the Seven Deadly Sins. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden, will be released in theatres on June 2, 2023.

Image: Shazam movie Instagram

