Zakir Khan Says He Is The Next 'Indira Nagar Ka Gunda' After Rahul Dravid; See Post

On April 12, 2021, comedian, Zakir Khan took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring himself. The picture features his hand wearing a silver bracelet that reads "sakht". Sharing the picture, he captioned it in the Hindi language- "Mushkil Waqt! Launda Sakht!" (Rough time, Tough man). In the caption, he called himself "Indira nagar ka Goonda" (Indira Nagar’s goon) referring to Rahul Dravid's angry video commercial that has taken over the internet recently.

Zakir Khan seems to be seated in front of a mirror in his vanity van. The comedian flaunted his silver bracelet and gained inspiration from the latest angry Rahul Dravid’s trending video. As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Kirti Kulhari commented in the Hindi language, “Yeh mujhe bhi chahiye" (Even I want this) with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A fan commented, “Ronny Bhaiyaa Soorma” with fire and praising hands emoji. Another one wrote, “Launch this as merchandise!”. A user commented, “o bhai I just loved this scene”. Another one wrote, “Ultimate motivation” with a string of emoticons.

Recently, Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli witnessed another side of the former mainstay of the Indian middle-order, Rahul Dravid. Rahul was seen in an all-new avatar for a brand’s advertisement of a credit card bill payment app. The advertisement shows a frustrated Rahul struck in a traffic jam and one can see him picking fights, banging up the side mirrors of other vehicles with his bat. At a point, Rahul gets furious and comes out of the sunroof window yelling, "Indira Nagar ka gunda hoon main (I am the don of Indira Nagar)”.

The reference of Indira Nagar comes as the former cricketer has spent most of his life in the locality in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli shared the video on his official Twitter handle and in the caption, he wrote that he has "never seen this side of Rahul bhai". Many of his fans and followers also couldn’t resist reacting to the new side of the cricket legend. Several of them also created Rahul Dravid memes and shared them on their social media handles.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai ðŸ¤¯ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

