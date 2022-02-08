Zendaya Says Rue's Mental Breakdown In 'Euphoria' Season 2 Ep 5 Was 'emotionally Taxing'

Euphoria's Season 2 Episode 5 titled, Stand Still Like the Hummingbird, was an extremely emotional episode and saw Zendaya's character Rue having a violent mental breakdown. Rue's mental breakdown was triggered as Leslie, Jules, and Elliot confronted Rue about her relapse and destroy her drug stash.

Zendaya sat down for an interview and explained what happened behind the scenes while shooting for the emotional mental breakdown of Rue. The actor said that filming the scene was both emotionally and physically taxing.

Zendaya explains Rue's mental breakdown in 'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 5

Zendaya sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the intense episode of Euphoria Season 2 and explained what went down while they were shooting for the episode. Zendaya said, "It was so intense and scary to tackle, and obviously something that would be incredibly emotionally taxing, but also physically taxing. Also, I care about Rue and I hate when she's in pain. And I think this whole episode, there's so much pain and it's bubbling to the surface, and it's also crossed with her withdrawing, which is extremely physically painful."

The actor further explained, " I think if we can still care about her after this, then I hope that other people can extend that to non-fictional characters, to real people, or just be a little bit more understanding and empathetic over the experience of addiction and what it does to people, what it does to their families."

More about 'Euphoria'

Euphoria follows a group of high school students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, friendships, love, and sex. Since its debut, the show has received positive reviews, with praise for its cinematography, story, score, performances of the cast.

For her performance, Zendaya won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. The second season premiered on 9 January 2022. In February 2022, the series was renewed for a third season. The show also stars Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike.

(Image: @dayapeters/Twitter)